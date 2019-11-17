Hot roll foil and paper laminator

The Black Bros. TB-60 hot roll laminator is said to be a cost-efficient paper and foil laminating process, whether operations run 24 hours a month or 24 hours a day.

The complete hot roll laminator system fits in a compact space and comes fully assembled and ready to start making product, the company says.

An integrated oil heater provides thermal fluid to heat the two 13.8 in. O.D. chrome plated combining rolls. Adjustable hydraulic cylinders are said to ensure uniform pressure to provide quality lamination.

Built in unwind stands position the paper or melamine to wrap the rolls, pre-heating the overlay, prior to lamination. Loading the overlay is facilitated using a side-mounted jib crane.