Intelligent touchscreen on edge bander reduces manual settings

The Format 4 edge bander tempora F400 models from Felder are said to bring state-of-the-art premium edge finishing to the medium segments of budget, size and performance.
The smartouch control unit reduces all manual settings to a minimum and enables fast, simple and intuitive operation of the units, as well as complete monitoring of all machine functions directly on the touch screen, the company says.
The features of the control unit with 10.4 or 16 in. screen include:
- unlimited memory space for custom edge banding programs;
- easy, self-explanatory representation of the units and their functions;
- selection and precise fine adjustment of the motorized positioning units (setting accuracy 1/100 mm) from the control panel;
- adhesive temperature setting; and,
- automatic temperature reduction of the adhesive in stand-by mode.