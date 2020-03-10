Laminate visuals personalize commercial interiors

SurfaceSet 2020 is a collection of woodgrains, solids and patterned laminate designs from Formica to help interior designers and architects create commercial spaces.

The collection is grouped into three palettes — No Boundaries, Engineered Design and Fluidity.

No Boundaries is a combination of raw elements and natural warmth with organic greens and grounded earth tones contrasted with pops of blue sky to create a harmonious connection to the natural world, the company says.

Engineered Design combines synthetic designs with natural materials using on-screen brights, technical grays and strong saturated colours – along with tactile textures like felt.

The Fluidity palette invokes a sensory approach using beiges, pastels and iridescent effects to make for an atmospheric and dreamlike experience, the company adds.