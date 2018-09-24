Large orbital sander reduces labour by at least 50 percent

The GEM Industries orbital sander features an 11 in. drive pad said to reduce labour by at least 50 percent over traditional 5 or 6 in. rotary tools.

As opposed to high speed rotary sanders, the 100 percent orbital action of the sander eliminates the possibility of swirl marks, leaving a totally consistent and uniform finish, the company says.

The weight of the machine (18 lb) does all the work, with no need to apply pressure, it adds.

Units come with, or without a shroud attachment for dust collection, and are available in 220-volt versions.