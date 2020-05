Epilog Laser has introduced the Fusion Pro, with 5 g acceleration and 165 ips engraving speeds.

The IRIS Camera Positioning system is said to allow users to precisely place their artwork on screen in seconds.

Models include the Fusion Pro 32 with 32 x 20 in. work area and the Fusion Pro 48 with 48 x 36 in. work area.

Power ratings are 50, 60, 80, or 120 W for the CO2 unit and 30 or 50 W for the fibre unit.

The Dual unit permits configuration of the laser with both CO2 and fibre sources.