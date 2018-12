By The Editor

The Fusion M2 32 and M2 40 from Epilog Laser are suitable for engraving a variety of materials, including wood.

The units, respectively, feature either a 32 x 20 in. or 40 x 28 in. engraving area.

The engraving systems are said to provide a new standard for motion control design, better flame-polished edge cuts and large viewing door with LED lighting.

Dual source (fibre and CO2) and camera options are available.