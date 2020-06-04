Welcome. Seriously.
This venue is designed to help you with information about your industry. Unlike most other websites, we do not wish to get your information so we can prove we are big-shots or so we can sell it. We are a small industry, and inter-personal communication is necessary for industry health.
Here, you can start topics, sell used machinery and supplies, look for employees, ask about provincial or federal regulations, respond to articles in Wood Industry or other magazines, or launch a rant about regional, national or international politicians or corporations.
To help keep things smooth:
We have a chance, here, to create something at which others have failed – an open forum for a manufacturing sector to give and receive information at no cost and no risk. So grab a double/double, unbutton your coat and let’s see if the snow stops.