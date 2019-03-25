Metal drawer box system with soft-close undermount slides

Hardware Resources has introduced a new cabinet-drawer system with thin, double-wall steel drawer boxes built onto Dura-Close full extension, soft-close 100 lb. undermount slides.

The system’s ½-in. wall profile yields more usable drawer space than a traditional A-frame metal-drawer box system.

The versatile drawer boxes, which can be used with frameless or face-frame cabinetry, are constructed of solid steel with a slate-gray powder-coat finish.

Customers can mix or match cabinetry materials with the drawers and add customized wood drawer fronts.

The slides’ rack-and-pinion operation stabilizes the drawer and prevents sag. The drawers include front cams for vertical and horizontal drawer-front adjustment.

A front-release cam accommodates easy drawer-front removal. There is a choice between two drawer heights and three lengths.