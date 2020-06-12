Mobile dust extractor for the jobsite or workshop

The CT 15 from Festool is a mobile dust extractor that is HEPA certified for the requirements of EPA RRP guidelines. Whether in the shop or on the jobsite, the unit weighs just under 24 lb.

Compatible with all Festool systems, units are capable of removing dust, water and dirt. The dust extractor comes with a touch-operated control panel for simple operation when wearing gloves.

In addition, the tool-triggered activation saves time as the extractor starts and stops in-sync with the connected tool when it is plugged into the supplied socket.

The extractor is designed with an externally accessible filter for fast filter changes without the need for tools and has a four-gallon capacity bag.