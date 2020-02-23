Modified timber meets joinery, construction needs

Modified timber from Lignia produced for architects, designers and other professionals is said to be a durable real wood that delivers beauty, high performance and sustainability through a unique modification process.

The product, also called Lignia, starts out life as a softwood (radiata pine) from FSC-certified managed plantations, and is modified in the company’s manufacturing plant to give it the appearance and properties of hardwoods.

Using proprietary grading rules, the company is said to ensure the wood used is carefully selected from large-diameter pruned logs which are cut to produce heart-free boards free of warp and with minimal surface defects.

Classified as small movement, the modified timber has many applications and is suitable for decking, flooring, cladding and general joinery such as doors and window frames.

The product comes with a 50-year warranty against rot and fungal decay in above-ground uses and matches or even exceeds in some categories the performance of hardwoods such as ipe or European oak, the company adds.