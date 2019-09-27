Modular cabinet hardware system features design flexibility

VS Elements from Vauth-Sagel is a cabinetry system whose basic element is a frame that can be readapted over time with different technologies.

The system is not governed by the standard interior dimensions of the cabinet body and therefore provides far more scope in terms of design and use, the company says.

The interior scope is down to the combination of the core element, the system frame, with a number of system technologies and interior components.

The furniture industry, product assemblers and carpenters can customize components individually, yet always rely on the same modular frame, it adds.