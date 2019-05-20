Moving gantry CNC router for continuous operations

The largest moving gantry CNC router in the C.R. Onsrud line is called the Pro Series. The machine is suitable for large, continuous panel and sheet processing operations. It features a fixed table, moving bridge design to save floor space and offers a wide range of options such as additional tool changers and multi- spindle drilling heads. The design allows operators to break down full sheets of 1-1/2 in. thick plywood, laminates, veneers or aluminum plate at fast feed rates while operating under continuous duty conditions, the company says. Units are also engineered to help absorb many of the cutting vibrations normally associated with heavier cutting applications and operations.