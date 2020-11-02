Mullion door options created for cost savings

Elias Woodwork has launched a line of mullion door options that are said to offer cost savings to traditional mullion doors.

Through market research and sales trends, the company says it has identified six mullion styles that are preferred by designers and homeowners.

With the mullion door options, each style is machined out of a single piece of HDF or solid wood which results in the grain running in one direction.

The units are manufactured as a separate insert that is placed in a door frame and can then have glass added. Screw on glass retainer clips will be provided if required.

For the painted mullions, the inserts are machined from HDF and can be ordered painted or raw.

The wood ones are machined from a solid wood laminated slab and can be ordered stained, lacquered or raw as well.