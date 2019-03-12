Multi-purpose industrial CNC routers

AXYZ Series CNC Routers are available with an extensive choice of process areas, a variety of head and tooling configurations, and a diverse combination of productivity options.
They are suitable for use in many different application areas and for processing all types of woods, plastics and non-ferrous metals.
Popular applications include:
- sign-making of 2D and 3D signs in woods, metals and plastics;
- general woodworking such as furniture, shopfitting and scenery production;
- multi-purpose routing and engraving in materials for interiors; and,
- point of purchase.
Units are available in a wide variety of standard and custom sizes, with process areas up to 128 in. wide by 50 ft. long.