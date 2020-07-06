Nesting CNC machines

The morbidelli x200/x400 Nesting CNC machining centres from SCM are designed for flexible and batch-1 production.

Units provide any machining process without removing the spoilboard, the company says, thanks to the X-PODs and the JQX (Just Quality eXtreme) 5-axis electrospindle.

Nesting processing is 50 m/min and 60 percent of time on drilling cycles is saved due to new drilling heads (also with double saw blade).

With the X-Vacuum System, the vacuum is condensed into the area of the worktable where the workpiece is being processed and is suitable for small workpieces or highly breathable materials.

Working areas range from 2556 x 1296 mm to 4356 x 2216 mm.