New Brunswick company to make cabinets from hempwood

Eastland Group of Companies, a Moncton, N.B.-based manufacturer of kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, mouldings and custom building materials, has partnered with Fibonacci, a Murray, Ky.-based company which turns hemp stalks into building- grade hardwood.

Since Fibonacci opened its doors in July of 2019, the two companies have been working together to develop applications for hempwood in everyday building materials.

Through its affiliated company, Canada Hempwood, Eastland is finalizing an exclusive licensing agreement with Fibonacci to press hempwood in Canada.

Hemp is said to be more environmentally sustainable when compared to traditional hardwood species. Rather than the typical 20-year growth period for traditional hardwoods, Hemp grows in a 90-day cycle.

Additionally, it is 20 percent denser than oak, and breathes four times more carbon dioxide than other trees.