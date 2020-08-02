Next Xylexpo event will be in 2022

Xylexpo organizer Acimall, the Italian wood machinery association, has announced that it has become impossible to present the international wood industry event in 2020, saying the next date for exhibitors and visitors will be in 2022.

In recent months, the organizer of the biennial world exhibition for woodworking technology and furniture supplies had constantly monitored of all the conditions required to offer a successful exhibition and concluded that the situation in November this year will not be favourable, yet.

With its global scope and more than one out of three exhibitors and visitors coming from abroad, a statement said, the Xylexpo organizer felt that travelers would be seriously jeopardized by sanitary and economic conditions that are still unresolved in many world regions. Further details with be announced in the coming months.