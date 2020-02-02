Non-marring, free-spinning power tools

The Crescent Apex industrial u-Guard series of non-marring covered tools provide protection and control on the jobsite.

The patented tools allow the user to grab directly onto the drive tool while it spins freely inside the covers, increasing fastening control and significantly reducing contact from the rotating tool.

The series includes bits, bit holders and nutsetters and is available for purchase individually or packaged in the alphaCase bit storage case.

The products are applicable for construction and shop users, where working near finished paint, cabinetry, door frames, light fixtures or other final finishes is always a risk. Rework can account for up to 5 percent of a total job cost, the company says.

One slip with a traditional bit can scratch or mar the finish, leading to more work and more expense, it adds.

The units’ non-marring cover is said to protect against scratching or damages and the thin wall maximizes access for tight spaces.