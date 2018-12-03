Nuvo and Samet announce agreement at Wood Design Show

Nuvo Hardware of Montreal, Que., and Tekirdag, Turkey-based Samet have reached an exclusivity agreement for the sale of the D-Lite Lift, a mechanism for lift-up doors.
Through its progressive opening mechanism assembly, the product can remain in any desired position and is available in three colour options.
The agreement was announced at the 5th edition of the Wood Design Show held in Montreal in October, an event for the industry professionals such as architects, designers, kitchen designers, kitchen cabinets manufacturers and retailers.