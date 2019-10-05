C.R. Onsrud of Charlotte, N.C. has introduced Errol Barr as regional sales manager, Western Canada, who will be based in Calgary, Alta.
Onsrud is a manufacturer of CNC machinery and routers for wood and other products, as well as a distributor of tooling and tooling accessories.
Prior the Onsrud, Barr was a machine tool sales representative at Source Atlantic in Calgary and country manager at Blaser Swisslube in Milton, Ont.
Onsrud announces Western Canada sales manager
