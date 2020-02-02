Open drum sander features adjustable conveyor belt

By The Editor

King Canada has introduced the model KC-2244DS open drum sander. Units feature an all-ball bearing die cast construction and adjustable conveyor belt tracking.

An easy clamping sanding belt loading system and metal stand with 4 caster wheels for mobility are included, the company says.

A 4 in. dust chute and rear hook support the dust collection hose. With its open-ended design, the machine can sand a 44 in. wide piece in two passes.

Specifications of the 110 Vac, 60 Hz units include:

  • 1.75 hp, 15 A drum motor;
  • 1/8 hp belt feed motor; 2 x 22 in. maximum width of sanding;
  • 1/64 in. maximum sanding capacity per pass;
  • 5 in. maximum thickness of board;
  • 1/8 in. minimum thickness of board;
  • 2-1/4 in. minimum board length;
  • 3 x 127-3/4 in. belt;
  • zero to 31 sipm feeding speed;
  • one sanding drum; and,
  • 1,720 rpm drum speed.

