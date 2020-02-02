Open drum sander features adjustable conveyor belt

King Canada has introduced the model KC-2244DS open drum sander. Units feature an all-ball bearing die cast construction and adjustable conveyor belt tracking.
An easy clamping sanding belt loading system and metal stand with 4 caster wheels for mobility are included, the company says.
A 4 in. dust chute and rear hook support the dust collection hose. With its open-ended design, the machine can sand a 44 in. wide piece in two passes.
Specifications of the 110 Vac, 60 Hz units include:
- 1.75 hp, 15 A drum motor;
- 1/8 hp belt feed motor; 2 x 22 in. maximum width of sanding;
- 1/64 in. maximum sanding capacity per pass;
- 5 in. maximum thickness of board;
- 1/8 in. minimum thickness of board;
- 2-1/4 in. minimum board length;
- 3 x 127-3/4 in. belt;
- zero to 31 sipm feeding speed;
- one sanding drum; and,
- 1,720 rpm drum speed.