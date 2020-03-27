Portable workshop CNC router workbench

SmartBench, a patented large format, CNC router has been introduced by YetiTool. Units have a touchscreen assistant, light compactable frame and 3-axis cutting capability. The portable machine assembles/disassembles in 3 minutes or less and is said to be stored in even the tightest of workshops/industrial units.
Features include:
- Wi-Fi/USB connectivity for file transfers;
- Z axis Tool Touch Off for fast, easy and accurate setting; and,
- an extraction system.
Sections can be handled by one person and units can process up to 2500 x 1250 mm sheets edge to edge, with softwood and hardwood timber sections up to 150 mm thick.
Composite work surfaces, Corian, Polycarbonate, Acrylic, other forms of plastic and sheet aluminum can also be processed. Accuracy is rated ±0.5 mm over a 2.5 m distance.