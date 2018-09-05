Powder-coated doors offered through software application

Cabinetmakers can now direct-order custom powder-coated MDF doors straight from KCD Software designs through a technology partnership with Integra Doors.
One click lets software customers incorporate decorative powder-coated cabinet doors of any size or profile in their kitchen or closet projects, the companies say.
Integra Doors’ proprietary, non-VOC emitting finishing process is said to produce an attractive and seamless product that is durable and won’t delaminate, peel or crack.
The library includes more than 320 door styles that can be custom sized and modified because of the software’s parametric design feature.