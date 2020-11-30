Precision Drive Systems appoints new vice president

Bessemer City, N.C.-based Precision Drive Systems (PDS) has Greg Needham appointed Greg Needham as vice president of sales and marketing.
Prior to joining PDS, Needham served in various management positions at Dayton Superior, Brunswick Corporation, Kennametal Inc. and startup companies.
Needham worked his way through college as a CAD designer for Eaton and then Kennametal.
He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from North Carolina Wesleyan College, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh and a Master’s in Technology Commercialization from the University of Texas at Austin.