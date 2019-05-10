PUR roll coaters for application of hot melt glue

The RfsProtech PUR roll coater is a heavy duty, 14 in. hot melt unit from Ogden Group designed to apply hot melt glue to the face surface of various substrates.
The amount of glue applied to the substrate is controlled by adjusting the distance between the doctor roller and application roller. As the distance is increased, more glue will be applied.
The amount of glue dispensed can be controlled to an exact amount, the company says. Both rollers are heated with hot circulating oil.
Machine specifications include:
- feed speed of 20 to 150 ft/min;
- controlled via VFD drives;
- 150 mm diameter application glue roller;
- 180 mm doctor roller;
- 14 in. wide maximum coating; and,
- accepts 4 in. maximum material.