Purpose-built order picker designed for material handling

Combilift has launched what it says is the first purpose-built order picker for long products.

Previously customers have had to modify traditional order pickers to cope with the specific demands of long loads, the company says.

The Combi-OP man-up truck features a long platform to enable the operator to access long products stored at height.

It is fitted with guide rollers to enable it to operate in existing guided narrow aisles of 1.4 m – the same width as those needed for Combilift’s GT truck.

It is said to enable operators to easily and safely hand pick orders for customers from the elevated platform and it has a capacity of 450 kg.

Its overhead guard, light anti-slip floor, self-closing platform gate and guard rails offer safety, as does the travel speed and steering angle which automatically adjusts according to lift heights.