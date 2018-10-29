Pusher optimizing crosscut saw

The Superpush 200 automatic cutting centre from Salvador Machines is said to be simple and flexible since no adjustments or particular movements are needed.
Operators rest the wood on the in-feed conveyor and the cutting centre immediately takes care of the rest, the company says.
Features include:
- 500/550 mm saw blade diameter;
- maximum pusher speed of 60/180 m/min;
- minimum saw cycle of 0.2 seconds;
- maximum cutting capacity of 300 x 95 mm or 240 x 150 mm;
- compressed air pressure of 6 atm; and,
- a working height of 900 mm (±20 mm).