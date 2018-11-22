Rotary vane oil-free vacuum pump designed for CNC routers

The VTLF 2 series rotary vane vacuum pump from Becker Pumps is suitable for CNC router hold-down applications.

Created for applications where dirt and dust are present, the pumps are said to run cooler and quieter than other dry vane pumps and have a deeper end vacuum level.

The units feature a clear filter cover that permits visual inspection of the filter without having to remove the cover.

The inlet filter has been enlarged by 50 percent over the previous model to reduce the need for filter changes.

Cooler running, this pump extends vane life lowering downtime and maintenance costs, the company says.

An inlet check valve is included to prevent backward vane rotation to eliminate premature vane wear.