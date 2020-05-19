Router table fence provides flat finishes

JessEm has introduced the Mast-R-Fence III router table fence.
The fence is functional while adding a beautiful look, the company says. Maple sub-fences are cut, machined and laser engraved in the company’s wood shop.
The sub-fence faces can be hand-adjusted with locking knobs on the backside of the fence.
The dust port fitting is designed with an inside diameter that accepts a 2-1/4 in. diameter vacuum hose fitting and outside diameter that accepts a 2-1/2 in. vacuum hose fitting.
Included with the fence are fence face shimming bars that are laser engraved with one side designed to offset the fence face 1/32 in. and the other 1/16 in.
When not in use, they store on the backside in the shimming bar holder.
Specifications include:
- fence dimensions of 36 in. long x 3-9/16 in. high x 4-7/8 in. deep;
- fits tables 32 in. long and from 3/4 to 1-1/2 in. thick; and,
- fence face dimensions of 2-1/2 in. high x 17-3/4 in. long.