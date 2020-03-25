Screws designed to avoid wood splitting

Richelieu has introduced three wood screws under the brand PWR Drive — Hybrid, Cab and WMX Premium. The screws are said to offer a perfect finish every time with no pre-drilling required.

The screws feature a self-drilling point to avoid wood splitting. They are suitable for solid wood, hardwood, MDF and particle board.

The square drive enables a solid and adjustable fit while the self-countersinking flat head with nibs offers a flush finish.

The screws feature an oversized, flat, self-tapping head with nibs with 4 times the holding power of a conventional screw, the company says. Screws are available with two drilling points and in three colours: black, white and zinc.