Shredder recycles wood scrap with multiple CNC machines

The Woodchuck single-shaft shredder from Weima is the smallest the manufacturer offers, which makes it suitable for operations with multiple machining centres.

The shredded wood can be discharged into an air conveyor or onto a traditional conveyor.

Strategically placed wood shredders are said to increase production rates, especially by conveying wood scrap away from CNC machines or rip saws directly into a shredder, for example.

The shredder can be continuously fed with wood pieces without employees having to handle the scrap.

The shredded material can then be discharged into a dumpster or truck to be hauled away.