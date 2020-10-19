Single-joint cabinet door hinges

Grass Canada has introduced single-joint hinges for continuous or individual cabinet construction and for inlay applications.
A variety of single-joint hinges are available, including the MB-6310 with a 270°/180° opening angle, 3 mm reveals, tool-free door clip fitting and direct reveal and height adjustment.
The MB-8320 has an 270° opening angle with a 4 or 8 mm reveal, door clip fitting and height adjustment via a cam.
The MB-20 provides an open angle of 230° or 180°, reveal of 7.5, 8 or 13.5 mm, strong plug connection, side adjustment of -2 mm and ±2 mm height adjustment by means of slots.