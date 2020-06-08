Six laminate designs mimic variety of surfaces

Hand-painted marbles and water colours are among the new surfaces for home interiors in the 2020 Living Impressions Collection by Formica Canada.
Inspired by extensive home and design research, the launch includes five new 180fx laminate designs and one new Formica Laminate pattern.
Originally created to give homeowners the drama of exotic granites, stones and woodgrains in a large-scale laminate with true-to-scale scanning technology, the 180fx laminate product line expands with its first handcrafted patterns in addition to one new stone design.