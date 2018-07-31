Solid carbide tooling series expanded

Vortex Tool Company has expanded the XP “Xtreme Performance” series of solid carbide tooling.

The tool is said to feature precise cutting ability and long life, the result of extensive testing performed at the company on its own CNC test router.

Designed for difficult to cut materials, series 1300XP Downcut Spiral tooling produces a clean top edge of a dado-type or groove-type cut, or a simple through-cut where the bottom edge quality is not important, the company says.

Suitable for cutting materials such as high-pressure laminate (HPC), series 3100XP Compression Spirals have been redesigned and manufactured using new techniques for tool life ten to one over current compression spiral tooling technology, it adds.

Series 3400XP Compression Spirals with Chipbreakers are designed to provide as much as three to five times more tool life than standard compression geometry. The chipbreaker design allows for free cutting action in solid wood and plywood materials.