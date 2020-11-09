The Pizzi easySHOT stationary dowel inserting machine with pneumatic gun available from Taurus Craco provides simultaneous operation of glue application and dowel insertion.

The manual dowel inserter machine allows it to execute, through a sequence of automations, simultaneous operation of glue application and dowel insertion in pre-drilled panels, furniture components, small parts, solid wood components and wood construction components.

The machine is capable of 3,400 dowel insertions per hour — including the complete operation of simultaneous glue application and dowel insertion.

Dowel diameters of 6, 8, 10 or 12 mm available, while dowel lengths can range from 25 to 80 mm.

Glue specifications incorporate any PVA glue, in water dispersion, formulated for the use of automatic machines for simultaneous glue application and dowel insertion.