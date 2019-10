Elias Woodwork has introduced new stock sample doors that are said to include trendy new styles, product lines and colours.

The company also doubled the available samples from 19 to 36, providing more options to choose from.

The sample doors provide a diverse representation of the company’s products — wood, thermofoil and laminate in tenon, miter and slab door styles.

The samples are designed to help sales staff assist customers visualize their projects.