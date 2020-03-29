Storage space shelving for cabinet systems

Planero from Vauth-Sagel is the first shelf with a flat steel design developed by the manufacturer.

The product is said to be a high-quality tray shelving system, suitable for most fitting options.

The powder-coated steel plate formed around an inlaid wooden shelf results in a flat design with invisible suspension points.

Although the technical components are barely visible, they simultaneously provide a feeling of comfort, the company says.

The tray shelving system is available for almost all the company’s product groups, such as the tall cabinet VS TAL Larder, the new corner-unit product, Cornerstone Maxx, and the VS COR Flex.

The shelf system is available in three colours: champagne, lava grey and silver.