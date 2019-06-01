System prevents serious accidents on the panel saw

The PCS (Preventive Contact System) from Felder is designed to prevent shop accidents as safety equipment for sliding table panel saws.

When the risk of an accident is detected, the system triggers the lowering of the saw blade under the saw table. The functionality, based on the electro-magnetic law of repulsion, allows for a response time of a few milliseconds.

Upon detection of an unexpected, fast approach within the saw blade area, the system triggers the safety mechanism, lowering the blade. The safety environment surrounds the saw blade and protects against access from all directions.

The patent-pending Safety Innovation PCS is available as an option with the Format-4 kappa 550 sliding table panel saw and supplements the existing standard protective equipment.