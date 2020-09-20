Table saw stock guides for safer, accurate cuts

Clear-Cut TS stock guides from JessEm Tool Company for table saws are said to achieve safer, smoother and more precise cuts with work held securely in position.

Unique guide rollers mounted on a 5° angle effectively steers stock towards the fence, the company says.

This angle is said to cause the roller to hold with more force if the wood tries to move against the direction of the feed. Under spring pressure, the roller arms ensure the work is held firmly in place. Rollers are fitted with one way roller bearings to ensure each roller spins in the direction of the feed to prevent kickback.

Guides lock into position along the track with a twist of the anodized aluminum clamping knobs; when not in use they tuck away in behind the surface of your fence.

The guides have 3-1/8 in. of total vertical travel and can accommodate a maximum stock thickness of 13/16 in. above the mounting surface when mounted to the t-track. However, the guides will not fit on most portable table saw units.