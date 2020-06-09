Tafisa completes particleboard line upgrade

Lac-Mégantic, Que.-based Tafisa Canada, a particleboard and TFL decorative panel manufacturer, has announced the completion of a major investment to modernize its Line 1 continuous particleboard press.

The $23-million project involved the complete refurbishment of the company’s original 28-year-old press, responsible for producing particleboard panels used in the company’s thermally fused laminate (TFL) line of decorative panels. In collaboration with Siempelkamp of Krefeld, Germany, the effort involved specialized contractors on site at the company’s Lac-Mégantic plant over a nine-week period.

The continuous press now features the latest technologies available, the company says, enabling Tafisa to prepare for a potential capacity increase to Line 1. This investment is said to provide for more consistent physical properties, better surface characteristics and more precise control over panel thickness.

The project consisted of removing every component of the press, leaving only the structure of the original frame and replacing the heating platens as well as hydraulic, electronic and mechanical components.

This latest investment by Tafisa comes on the heels of the installation of new rotary screens and a gas extraction system on the same particleboard Line 1.