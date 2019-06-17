Tape measures built for utility and durability

The Apex Tool Group has developed the Crescent Lufkin Shockforce and Shockforce Nite Eye tape measures with patent-pending two-sided blade design.
The compact design of the Crescent Lufkin model features metal “roll bars” to protect the lock button against drop impact damage, while the simulated diamond-coated end hook provides 50 percent more hook grasp than other tape measures to prevent surface slippage.
The dual-sided print combined with enhanced print size provide superior legibility for quicker measuring, the company says. The Nite Eye model offers the same features, but with a high visibility green-on-matte black blade to be seen in any light condition.
The tape measures are available in 16-foot, 25-foot and 35-foot options.