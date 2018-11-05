TFL collection targets the design and fabrication communities

The 2019-2020 Prism Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) collection from Arauco targets the architecture, design and fabricator communities with what it says are 16 on-trend décors and two new textures.

As part of its service model, its partners with trusted suppliers of complementary products such as edgebanding, doors, molding, HPL and 3DL, so that matching products can be easily sourced for projects specifying Prism TFL, the company says.

The two new textures are Boreal, a deep, tactile, striated texture, and Velvet, a smooth, matte texture.

Additionally, in 2019, two-sided Taction Oak Embossed in Register (EIR) panels will be offered.