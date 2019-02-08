Thin cutting frame saw generates minimal kerf waste

The Power Plus thin cutting frame saw from Ogden has a solid cast iron base and is equipped with a 15-kW main motor.
Designed for the production of veneer slats, the machine can run products up to 250 mm in height.
The frame saw cuts solid wood blocks into glueable slats with minimal saw kerf waste. The machine can be fitted with a custom channel system that will feed up to 5 boards simultaneously.
Features include:
- linear guides for smooth carriage movement;
- easy access for saw frame changing;
- automatic central lubrication system; precision stop/start feed system;
- solid steel crank arms; and,
- air blast cooling system.
Applications include flooring, engineered stiles and rails, and musical Instruments.