Two-component spray mixing machine

The Sames Kremlin Cyclomix Micro is a mixing machine for two-component materials.

The machine allows the user to meter-mix and continuously deliver two-component paints and adhesives.

The mixing process works by catalyst injection into a constant flow of base material. The catalyst is injected in the centre of the stream at a very high frequency.

The unit does not require an additional pre-mix chamber.

The benefits are fresh material on demand, the elimination of manual mixing errors and significant material savings, the company says.

The machine is available in 1 or 3 bases (colours) and 1 catalyst.