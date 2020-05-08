Universal dust collection system

The Supercell from Oneida Air Systems is said to be the first dust collector with high enough levels of both static pressure (WC) and air movement (CFM) to accommodate the widest range of woodworking tools, from handheld sanders, table saws and miter saws to jointers, planers and CNC routers.

Designed as a dust collection system for shops of all sizes, the product offers 10x higher suction power than standard dust collectors and is suitable for collecting dust from tools with 1 to 5 in. diameter ports, the company says. Units allow simultaneous operation of up to three 1 to 2.5 in. tools and can maintain performance at up to 100 ft of 4 in. hose or ductwork.

A HEPA filter with pulse cleaner is said to maximize suction and minimize downtime, while the use of liner bags provides for easy, mess-free waste disposal. Units can be wall mounted.