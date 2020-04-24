Veneer forming system for curved components

The PT series of radial forming machines from Ogden Group was developed as an economical alternative method to easily and accurately fabricate curved components such as arched headers and radiused moldings for windows and doors, and furniture parts.

The machines can produce a wide range of shapes without the use of forms or templates. The patented, ruggedly built machines feature welded steel frame construction and quality components for a long and productive life, the company says.

The machine can be used as a cold press or with optional heat bands or a with high frequency generator to cure the glue lines.

The machines can be built with manual adjustable forms or fully CNC forms which move into position via computer control touch screen.

Machine specifications include: