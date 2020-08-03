Vertical drying ovens

With the patented Flexpro function, the new Omnidry range of vertical ovens from Cefla provide a passage height that can be automatically varied on the basis of piece height.

The range is not only suitable for very high output lines, but also for robotic application lines, where greater flexibility is required, the company says.

The oven series is said to maintain all the characteristics of the company’s standard vertical oven, since it can carry out flash off, drying and cooling all-in-one (even for paints that need longer drying times), while minimizing the use of floor space.

The ovens can be equipped with a roller conveyor system combined with “rack” trays for piece collection and cyclic transportation inside the oven, or with conveyor belt systems, combined with motor-operated “belt” trays.

Units can also be expanded with an additional 2, 3 or 4 sections.