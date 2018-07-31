Vertical panel saws incorporate scoring and updated operator control panel

Colonial Saw has announced the Striebig Standard S model universal vertical panel saw.

The technology has integrated new elements and retained proven benefits, the company says.

The vertical panel saw incorporates scoring and has a new operator control panel.

The saw unit and control box of the model deliver both functionality and ergonomics through a new comfort premium package, it adds.

The unit incorporates four features:

automatic pneumatic locking rollers;

Y-axis digital measuring system;

pneumatic saw head locking with motorized fine adjustment within 0.005 of an inch;

and, a laser light horizontal cut indicator.

There are more than 20 additional options and accessories, such as a wooden support wall and X-axis digital measuring system.