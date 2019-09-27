Water-based coatings suitable for interiors

Welcome. Seriously.

This venue is designed to help you with information about your industry. Unlike most other websites, we do not wish to get your information so we can prove we are big-shots or so we can sell it. We are a small industry, and inter-personal communication is necessary for industry health.

Here, you can start topics, sell used machinery and supplies, look for employees, ask about provincial or federal regulations, respond to articles in Wood Industry or other magazines, or launch a rant about regional, national or international politicians or corporations.

To help keep things smooth:

We will ask you to log-on so we know who is speaking. People need to use their real names, job titles and company names. This matters, since answers from others depend on them knowing whether you are from Alberta or Newfoundland, or from management, production or design.

Be civil. The internet has become a sewer. Let’s leave it outside. It is valuable to debate and argue, but name-calling, profanity, vulgarity and obscenity should not be necessary. See this as your local Tims in winter. Sometimes it’s worth hanging around and meeting people, if for no other reason than it’s cold outside.

We will watch for things that can get us in trouble. There will be no defamation, no plagiarism, no terrorism and no anti-competitive behaviour, such as posting proprietary data from a competitor or associate. That said, established rules of fair comment and reporting apply.

We will help, especially if you ask. Not everybody has spent years studying writing and language. As a general rule, we will try to clean up spelling and grammar for you, as long as we are confident we are not changing meaning. If you want us to “leave it alone,” we will.

This is a private forum, owned and operated by W.I. Media Inc. for the benefit of secondary wood-products manufacturers. Participation is a privilege, not a right. People that abuse the privilege – particularly outsiders – will be blocked. None of us have time to watch silliness.

We have a chance, here, to create something at which others have failed – an open forum for a manufacturing sector to give and receive information at no cost and no risk. So grab a double/double, unbutton your coat and let’s see if the snow stops.