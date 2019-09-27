Water-based coatings suitable for interiors

The Iridea range of water-based coatings from ICA America are said to feature the absence of toxic emissions and unpleasant odors, as well as ease of application and versatility, good aesthetic results and excellent chemical and physical resistance.
The water-based transparent and pigmented water-based coatings contain 3 to 7 percent VOCs compared to 55 to 75 percent found in solvent-based coatings.
Water-based coatings, the company says, make it possible to guarantee the same high-quality results as its solvent-based coatings counterparts while reducing the emission of harmful solvents into the atmosphere.