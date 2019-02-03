Weinig Holzher Canada announces B.C. change

Weinig Holz-Her Canada of Laval, Que., has announced it is now providing all Weinig machinery related sales assistance directly in British Columbia.

To support this commitment, the company has assigned two dedicated wood-processing specialists, Matthias Hiebert and Ken Ellston to B.C. on a full-time basis.

This organizational change will also see Mooresville, N.C.-based Weinig USA provide direct support for parts, tooling, and service in the province. Weinig USA has provided service in Canada for over 30 years and will continue to be a direct link for all after- market needs.

Both Weinig Canada and Weinig USA believe this new relationship with customers in B.C. will enhance the superior sales and service the Weinig Group is known for.

Sales and service of the Holz-Her brand remains unchanged.